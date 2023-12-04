Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 894,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,761,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.45% of WillScot Mobile Mini as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini



WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

