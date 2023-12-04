Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 104,918 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,918 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $52,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 87.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 562,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,995,000 after acquiring an additional 262,143 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 141.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $263.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.54.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

