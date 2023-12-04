Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 6,684 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.56% of ABM Industries worth $44,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. State Street Corp increased its position in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 178.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 255,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:ABM opened at $42.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $49.58.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABM. UBS Group decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. William Blair cut ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

