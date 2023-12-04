Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 124,964 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,964 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $57,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $296,348 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

