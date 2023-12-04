Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 212,748 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.99% of Lantheus worth $57,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $1,646,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 7,459.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $274,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 35.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $73.93 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantheus

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $189,059.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,299. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.