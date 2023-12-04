Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 29,886 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $50,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $42.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $170.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

