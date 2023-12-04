Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $53,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 145.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $330.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE INSP opened at $151.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.59. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.