Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $552,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,477,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in ResMed by 59,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,160 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 356.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,974,000 after purchasing an additional 410,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,368,000 after buying an additional 261,500 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of ResMed by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 503,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,945,000 after buying an additional 256,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,385 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $159.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.95 and a 200-day moving average of $178.47. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

