Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 90,627 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,280,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,627 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.57% of Columbia Banking System worth $66,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 898.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLB. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

COLB stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

