Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,668,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 411,484 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Knowles were worth $66,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Knowles by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Knowles by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Knowles by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Knowles Stock Performance

KN opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Knowles

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

