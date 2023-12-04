Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,405 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HE. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HE shares. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.67.

HE stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $901.87 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

