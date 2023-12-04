Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $800,000 Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 157.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.32.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 123.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

