John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,206 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 4.29% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $58,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,687,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after buying an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 745,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,457,000 after buying an additional 274,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,651,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $94.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.71.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.11 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 22.62%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.