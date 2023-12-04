Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 344,514 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,737,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,514 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $59,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,844,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,653,000 after buying an additional 2,403,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,531,000 after buying an additional 258,437 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $196,222,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $11.33 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

