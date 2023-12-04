Graham Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,012 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Paramount Group worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Paramount Group by 95.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 35.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 142.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 335.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $5.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGRE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

