Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,547,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,396 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 3.03% of Cedar Fair worth $61,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 36.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,688,000 after buying an additional 946,782 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth about $29,351,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after buying an additional 663,373 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 37.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,002,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,512,000 after buying an additional 542,710 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Price Performance

NYSE:FUN opened at $39.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUN. StockNews.com began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup raised Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Profile

(Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.