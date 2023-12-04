Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,495 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 660,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $63,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 152.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $838,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,683 shares of company stock worth $7,070,921. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $59.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.54. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

