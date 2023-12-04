iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 924,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,581 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $64,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $72.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

