Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Position Decreased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 63.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,014 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,648,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,801,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $46.38 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In related news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.