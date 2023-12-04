Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $23,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,151,000 after purchasing an additional 790,231 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,339 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,486. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $113.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

