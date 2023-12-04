Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $24,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth $280,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 159.5% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 171,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after buying an additional 105,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 552.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:SPXC opened at $87.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $91.93. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 134.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $448.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.97 million. Analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPXC. StockNews.com started coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

