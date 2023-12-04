AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,712,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.28% of AdaptHealth worth $20,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 653.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 610.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

AHCO opened at $8.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $804.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

