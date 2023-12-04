Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $26.96 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,071 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $26,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,766,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $245,148,000 after buying an additional 1,203,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,928,000 after buying an additional 1,058,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after buying an additional 864,178 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $84.19 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.35.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is -3.42%.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at $756,728.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

