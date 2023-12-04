iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 475,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $72.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

