Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,542 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.43% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $32,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 279.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OHI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.82.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

