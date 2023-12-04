Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $18.84 Million Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,676 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $18,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THG. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 261,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,544,000 after buying an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 62,135 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $125.09 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $148.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.08.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -136.71%.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

