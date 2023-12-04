Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Position Lifted by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,137 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $29,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Freshpet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Freshpet by 873.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 50.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $163,000.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $71.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.85.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

