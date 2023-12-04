Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 5,297 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after acquiring an additional 825,816 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $299.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $301.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

