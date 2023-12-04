Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,791 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of TD SYNNEX worth $25,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $217,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,335.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Miau sold 6,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $620,633.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,849,776.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $217,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,335.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,212,658 shares of company stock worth $115,797,923 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.83.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.1 %

SNX opened at $98.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

