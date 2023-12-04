Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,827 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.31% of BWX Technologies worth $20,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,475,153,000 after acquiring an additional 90,415,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,457 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,351,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,423,000 after buying an additional 102,849 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after buying an additional 217,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after buying an additional 68,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWXT opened at $78.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.82. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

