argenx (ARGX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/30/2023 – argenx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $607.00 to $586.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – argenx had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $600.00 to $580.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – argenx had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $570.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – argenx had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $595.00 to $582.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – argenx had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $610.00 to $591.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $604.00 to $607.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – argenx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $570.00 price target on the stock.

argenx Stock Up 0.7 %

ARGX stock opened at $453.89 on Monday. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $333.07 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of -109.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $484.35 and a 200 day moving average of $466.30.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of argenx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

