argenx (ARGX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/30/2023 – argenx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $607.00 to $586.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/29/2023 – argenx had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $600.00 to $580.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/29/2023 – argenx had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $570.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/29/2023 – argenx had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $595.00 to $582.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/29/2023 – argenx had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $610.00 to $591.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2023 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $604.00 to $607.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2023 – argenx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $570.00 price target on the stock.
argenx Stock Up 0.7 %
ARGX stock opened at $453.89 on Monday. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $333.07 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of -109.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $484.35 and a 200 day moving average of $466.30.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.
