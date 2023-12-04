RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $134.72 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 4th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $134.72 million and $278.71 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $41,933.75 or 1.00274985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,213 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,212.85927472 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 41,769.98607536 USD and is up 7.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

