Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,621 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.04.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.
