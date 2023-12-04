Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL stock opened at $82.63 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

