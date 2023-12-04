Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $461,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $128.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $133.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

