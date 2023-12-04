Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WEC opened at $84.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $100.08.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

