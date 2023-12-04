Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $501,000 in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,693.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,693.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALGM

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.80. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.