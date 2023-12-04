Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,876 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after purchasing an additional 544,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,432,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,295,000 after buying an additional 141,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,735,000 after acquiring an additional 54,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 86.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,026,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,356 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

