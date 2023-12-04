Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 11.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 8.3% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in CAE by 24.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Performance

NYSE:CAE opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

CAE Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.