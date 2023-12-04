Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 11.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 8.3% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in CAE by 24.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.
CAE Stock Performance
NYSE:CAE opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CAE Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
