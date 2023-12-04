Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,039,000 after purchasing an additional 99,673 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $34.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

