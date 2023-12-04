1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,964 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,766 shares of company stock worth $1,646,712. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $196.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

