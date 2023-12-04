1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,140 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Stantec worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 240.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,326 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,791,000 after purchasing an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Price Performance

STN opened at $75.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.11. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $75.55.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

