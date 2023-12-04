Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $591,000 Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,468 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $87.78 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.90.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

