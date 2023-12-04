1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 115,200 Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 144,668 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 128.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

In other news, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $474,008.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 51,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $2,694,308.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,406,217.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $474,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,573 shares of company stock worth $5,478,944. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Symbotic stock opened at $56.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56. Symbotic Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYM shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

