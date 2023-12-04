1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.45.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

