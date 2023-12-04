1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $197.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $201.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

