1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 257,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,895,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,520,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,729,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $20.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.