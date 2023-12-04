Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2,679.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,967 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 291.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cameco by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cameco by 17.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.18 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.