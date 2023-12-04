AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Trimmed by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,163 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $143.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.46. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $253.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

