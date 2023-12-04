Cerity Partners LLC Has $16.18 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in KLA by 97,540.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 1,414.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in KLA by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $546.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $496.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.86. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $562.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.